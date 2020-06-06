Carteret County confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19

CARTERET COUNTY — In a Friday night release, Carteret County officials said the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county has reached 44.
With the two additional cases reported Friday night, officials said there are eight confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county. In addition, 33 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three patients have died.
Carteret County is now advising all residents to seek testing, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.
Residents should contact their health care provider or the County Health Department to see if they meet testing criteria for COVID-19.
The health department has been scheduling free testing in the parking lot of its offices in Morehead City.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
