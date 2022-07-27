Newport Town Council will meet in a special session 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 with representatives from the League of Municipalities and the East Carolina Council of Governments to discuss the search for a town manager.
According to the announcement from Mayor Dennis Barber, the meeting at the Newport Town Hall, 200 Howard Blvd., will be open to the public but there is no schedule for public comment.
