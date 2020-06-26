EMERALD ISLE — Caribsea, a popular upscale restaurant atop the Transportation Impact building off Crew Drive in Emerald Isle, has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber confirmed the temporary closure Friday and commended management for taking the proper steps during the pandemic as cases increase in the state and Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order requiring use of masks in public went into effect Friday evening.
The News-Times could not immediately reach restaurant management for comment.
In a Facebook post Thursday, officials said, “Transparency to the public is very important to us, so we want to inform you that a hostess of Caribsea restaurant has tested positive for Covid-19. Rest assured we have been and continue to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of our guests and staff, including thoroughly disinfecting the restaurant and the building.”
The post also said all employees are being “tested by the (Carteret County) Board of Health and we will reopen once all tests come back negative.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.