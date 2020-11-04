CEDAR POINT — Ashley Berry of Cedar Point, a first-year student at Appalachian State University in Boone, is among 10 first-year ASU students named Chancellor’s Scholars for the 2020–21 academic year.
The Chancellor’s Scholarship is the university’s oldest and most academically competitive merit-based scholarship. It is awarded to the highest achieving students who have earned entry into the ASU Honors College.
The four-year program of rigorous study covers full institutional costs (tuition, fees, room and board and book rental). Chancellor’s Scholars may pursue any major.
Ms. Berry, whose academic interests include geology and ecology, plans to study environmental science at ASU. She is a graduate of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics.
“The Chancellor’s Scholarship will allow me to have access to research opportunities that will support these interests as well as give me valuable experiences that I can use during my continued education career,” she said.
