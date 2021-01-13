Atlantic Beach voices support for county’s existing beach master plan

ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council is backing the Carteret County Beach Commission in its decision to maintain the existing master plan to nourish and maintain the beaches of Bogue Banks.
The council met Monday for its regular meeting at the town boardroom at 1010 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the council unanimously concurred with the beach commission’s continued support for the Bogue Banks master beach nourishment and maintenance plan. Mayor Trace Cooper, who previously represented Atlantic Beach on the beach commission, said the plan was developed as a result of lengthily attempts to create a plan in tandem with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“The beach commission had been work with with the ACE for 20 years on a master plan,” the mayor said. “It was taking so long the beach commission created its own master plan.”
According to Mayor Cooper, federal funds have become available to the ACE to create the plan proposed 20 years ago; however, the beach commission thinks the existing plan has proven effective at nourishing beaches after regular erosion and natural disasters, like hurricanes.
Mayor Cooper also said under an ACE plan, the county and Bogue Banks municipalities would have to rely on the federal agency for all beach nourishment, while the current plan allows the use of Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to conduct beach projects.
“In order to maximize funding (under an ACE plan), we’ d have to provide more public parking (for beach accesses) and new easements,” Mayor Cooper said. “The beach commission has looked at this backwards and forwards.”
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the council unanimously approved a rezoning request for the property at 127 and 129 New Bern St. Ocean Reef Investments LLC representative Phil Lewis requested the council rezone the property from RSW (residential single-family wide yard) to RMF (residential multi-family) district.
Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said the duplex that was previously built on the lots had become dilapidated from storm damage and was demolished.
The following also occurred at Monday’s meeting:
- The council unanimously approved a major site plan amendment for Crystal View Condominiums. The amendment changes the complex’s active open space from shared access of the existing swimming pool to a horseshoe court directly south of proposed third building.
- The council unanimously approved a major site plan amendment for the Tackle Box Tavern on Atlantic Boulevard. The amendment re-combines two subdivided lots on the site of the bar.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda. The agenda included a resolution of appreciation and awarding of a service badge and sidearm for retiring Officer Sherrie Culpepper and meeting minutes from the council’s Dec. 10 work session and Dec. 21 meeting.
