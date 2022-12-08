CEDAR POINT — The governing board of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department voted Wednesday night to authorize Chief Kevin Hunter to begin the process to obtain a new $441,000 ambulance in a few years.
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency (WCILCA) Board of Directors met in the fire station off Sherwood Avenue, one year after agreeing to pay $287,429 for a new Braun ambulance that still hasn’t been delivered.
The purchase the board approved Wednesday night is for the exact same ambulance the panel authorized in December 2021, reflecting the astonishing price increases caused by supply and demand issues, the COVID-19 economy and inflation.
But Chief Hunter said it is smart to act now, because there is no evidence price hikes won’t continue, and because the department will need the new unit.
The department lost an ambulance to a wreck in June 2021 and is still waiting for repairs to be completed. Its undamaged patient “box” is supposed to be placed on a new chassis with a new cab.
As a result, the department is using a 2017 ambulance and has borrowed another ambulance from Emerald Isle to meet the demand in rapidly growing western Carteret County.
Eventually, the chief wants to start an ambulance rotation program. The department’s ambulances don’t last as long as they do in some departments, in part because of the high call volume but also because of the size of the district and the long distance to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The department serves Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue and Peletier, plus the unincorporated areas around those towns, including Stella.
“The goal is to get to a point where we are rotating an ambulance every four to five years,” Chief Hunter told the WCILCA board Wednesday night. “This (decisions) allows us to lock in the price. It might be four years before we get it.”
Chief Hunter said there is some money in a county reserve fund but not enough. The good thing is that departments don’t pay for new ambulances until they take delivery.
The chief said the situation is currently very difficult for the department, “but we are getting by” and answering all calls.
The WCILCA board is made up of two representatives from each of the four towns in the service district, plus a representative of the county.
