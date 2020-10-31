MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College Foundation will host a free presentation and lecture at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 discussing the importance of preserving the dark skies. Attendees can participate in person in Joslyn Hall on the campus in Morehead City or via Zoom.
Those who wish to attend in person will need to reserve their seat, as Joslyn Hall can only hold a maximum of 35 people due to novel coronavirus restrictions. Those who wish to view the live broadcast via Zoom do not need to register. To join the broadcast, visit carteret.edu/foundation/ccc-foundation-events/. Then, click on the Virtual Zoom link under the Preserving Our Night Skies entry.
“This event is the first of many in-person and virtual lectures that the Carteret Community College Foundation is working on. Be on the lookout for more events like this to be scheduled in 2021,” Foundation Executive Director Brenda Reash said. “Our goal is to offer family friendly activities where people can still learn while attending a socially distanced event in person or online, whichever way is more comfortable for them. We hope that the community enjoys this event.”
The presentation will discuss the dark skies, a natural resource that should be preserved. The program will help attendees understand the impact light pollution has on the night skies, wildlife and human life and the ways to reduce such pollution. Cape Lookout National Seashore’s partner, the Crystal Coast Stargazers, will present this program. The program will also include information on the Crystal Coast Stargazers, the local astronomy club in the area.
For more information about the presentation, contact Jennifer Mull at 252-222-6143.
