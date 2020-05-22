Atlantic Beach to reopen community park Saturday

ATLANTIC BEACH — With Memorial Day weekend upon us, town officials announced Friday Atlantic Beach Community Park will reopen Saturday.
According to the Friday announcement, the park will open Saturday to groups of up to 25 people.
The move comes as Gov. Roy Cooper announced the beginning of the second phase of reopenings under his executive order, issued due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Town officials said per the remaining restrictions from the governor’s executive order, outdoor groups, including those at the park, may not exceed 25 people and the playgrounds remain closed.
Beginning Saturday, the town park concession stand and mini-golf course will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Admission for the mini-golf course is $5 per person age 7 and up. Visitors age 6 and under may play for free with a paying adult (limited to four free children per paying adult). The skate park will open Saturday, as well.
The parks’ splash pad will also open Saturday and will operate seven days per week, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Large groups will not be permitted on the pad, per the governor’s executive order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.