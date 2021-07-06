Commercial fishermen taking navigational aid changes in stride

HARKERS ISLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard is making changes to local navigational aids that could affect commercial fishing.
The Coast Guard issued a notice May 24 at the Coast Guard News website, coastguardnews.com, it would be making changes to 25 navigation aids in the Shackleford Slue, Harkers Island Channel West and a section of Core Sound Channel, which was renamed the Harkers Island Straits.
The stated intent of the changes was to make the lateral “more readily comply with the ‘Ret, Right, Returning’ direction of travel in an area where there are several converging channels … sea and around various barrier islands.”
One local commercial fisherman and leader of a commercial fishing advocacy group said this isn’t the first time channel markers have been changed. N.C. Fisheries Association Executive Director Glenn Skinner said Tuesday in an email to the News-Times in the past, channel markers have been moved or removed altogether due to shoaling around inlets and narrow channels.
“I would assume that’s the case here,” he said, referring to this current navigational aid change project. “If so, there could be impacts to commercial fishermen, but without more details I can’t speak to the specifics.”
Mr. Skinner said shallow inlets are a problem up and down the state’s coast, affecting recreational and commercial fishermen. As an example, he referenced Oregon Inlet, which Mr. Skinner said is “one of the most important commercial and recreational inlets in the state,” but is also difficult to navigate for small and mid-sized vessels, and is downright impassable for large commercial boats.
“This severely impacts fishing communities like Wanchese,” Mr. Skinner said. “Carteret County fishermen are fortunate to have Beaufort Inlet, which is consistently dredged in order to assure ships can access the state port (in Morehead City).”
Two commercial fishermen from the Down East region of Carteret County said they don’t see this affecting local commercial fishing. Kenny Rustick of Marshallberg said in a Wednesday interview with the News-Times he hasn’t been running his commercial fishing vessel much recently, but he thinks the changes to the navigational aids are “something else to get used to.”
“It’s not a big deal, but we’ve got to get used to it,” Mr. Rustick said. “It’s not really going to affect commercial fishing; we just have to get used to the different colors (on the aids). It won’t affect how we shrimp in the channels.”
Eddie Willis of Core Sound Seafood in Harkers Island also said in a Wednesday interview with the News-Times the changes aren’t going to affect local, experienced fishermen who “know where the deep water is.” However, he said this could affect boaters who aren’t familiar with local waters.
“If you get someone down here for the weekend who follows the rules of the road,” he said, referring to traditional boating navigation, “they’re going to wind up grounded. I just don’t know what the Coast Guard is thinking.”
With a number of the navigational aid changes occurring around Shackleford Banks and Harkers Island, boat traffic to and from Cape Lookout National Seashore may notice the difference. Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent Jeff West said in a Monday email to the News-Times while the National Park Service didn’t have any input in the planning process, it was aware of the changes prior to work beginning.
“They (the aid changes) were well advertised,” Mr. West said. “As I understand it, all the proposed changes are to make the markers’ alignment and colors consistent with other inlet rotes in the area. I think it will help most recreational boaters to follow the inlets.”
Mr. West said he doesn’t expect this will affect the ferry service or other boat traffic at Cape Lookout.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
