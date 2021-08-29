Nonprofit to take over operation of Station Club, continue vocational services for adults with developmental disabilities

MOREHEAD CITY — Easterseals UPC will soon assume operation of Station Club Enterprises, which has offered vocational programs to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities adults in Carteret County since 1978.
Cindy Ehlers, executive vice president of strategy and innovation with Trillium Health Resources, the primary funding source for Station Club, said her agency reached an agreement with Easterseals Thursday morning to take over programming of the club, effective Saturday, Sept. 18.
The announcement comes after Carobell Inc. of Hubert, a private, nonprofit that has provided services at the club for 15 years, notified Trillium Aug. 18 it would discontinue services for Station Club, effective Friday, Sept. 17.
Families and guardians of the 46 clients who are members of the club were notified by Carobell Inc. last week the club would be closing, according to Ms. Ehlers. However, with the agreement reached Thursday, that is no longer the case.
“There will be no lapse in services for clients served at Station Club because they (Easterseals) are already providing services in our area,” she said in a telephone interview Thursday. “In fact, (clients) will probably end up receiving more services because Easterseals is such a large organization and has multiple offices in our area and across the state and nation.”
Easterseals UPC, a large nonprofit health care organization, provides services to children and adults with disabilities and functional needs, as well as support to their families, according to the group’s website.
Ms. Ehlers said representatives of Easterseals planned to visit the Station Club Friday to tour the facility.
“They’ll be talking with Carobell employees and spend the next couple of weeks getting to know the members,” she said. “We want to make this an easy transition for the clients, their families and the employees. We will offer continued employment to the employees.”
Station Club employees between seven and 10 individuals, according to an official.
Ms. Ehlers explained Trillium, a managed care organization in eastern North Carolina, is the primary funding source for The Station Club. Carobell Inc. is one of the service providers in the Trillium network.
Carteret County owns the land and building that houses Station Club, located on Church Street in Morehead City. A section of the building has also been used by Carteret Community College to offer compensatory education classes to adults with functional needs.
CCC moved its classes to the college campus earlier during the coronavirus pandemic to provide adequate physical distancing for students, according to CCC basic skills director Diane Matlock.
“When the pandemic started in March 2020, we pivoted to online learning for all of our students,” she said. “In October 2020, we brought some of our Adult Basic Education students that were attending our classes at the Station Club to our campus. We plan to hold our ABE classes on campus until it is safe and appropriate to return to the Station Club.”
Sebrina Phillips, facilities administrator with Carobell Inc., said it was a difficult decision for Carobell Inc. to discontinue services at Station Club.
“The COVID pandemic was a significant factor in our decision,” Ms. Phillips said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “It was a very tough decision, but the last couple of years we have been evaluating our programming to better align with services provided to this special population in the state. Then the pandemic hit during the process.”
Carobell also operates group homes for adults with disabilities in the Hubert area, according to its website. Prior to Carobell Inc., the Station Club was operated for many years by Neuse Mental Health Center of New Bern, which is now Crossroads Adult Mental Health. The club originally opened in an old train depot in Beaufort. The county later agreed to provide land and a building for the organization.
As well as Station Club clients receiving vocational training, many county businesses have employed workers or contracted with the club for various jobs.
Ms. Phillips said during the pandemic, Carobell has offered limited services to clients and the number coming to the facility have dwindled.
“We’ve probably been serving anywhere from seven to 10 people during the pandemic,” she said.
As for the future, Ms. Ehlers said she would help oversee the transition of services and wants to meet with families and members served by the club.
“We want to hold a meeting with these families to help them during this transition,” Ms. Ehlers said. “We want to ensure they get the services they need.”
Station Club families or those wanting more information can email Ms. Ehlers at cindy.ehlers@trilliumnc.org.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.