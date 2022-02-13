Patrick Keith-Reich Whitley of Havelock is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Beaufort on Feb. 15. Whitley is charged first-degree murder and felony arson related to the Jan. 9 death of Carl Eugene Jones Jr. of Newport in a house at 107 Melanie St in Emerald Isle.
Mr. Whitley, then 25, was charged after Mr. Jones’ body was found in a burning house in January.
