FEMA considers awarding hazard mitigation grant to elevate structures

CARTERET COUNTY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is considering awarding Carteret County a hazard mitigation grant to elevate nearly 140 properties located in flood-prone areas.
The county submitted an application for the federal grant funding last year and posted a public notice Tuesday that FEMA is considering providing the funds. County Planning Director Gene Foxworth told the News-Times the county previously posted a public notice when it submitted the application last year, but found out recently FEMA requires the notice to be published on two additional platforms.
According to the notice, federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible alternatives before they can proceed.
The county’s proposal, dubbed the Carteret County Elevation Project, involves lifting 137 properties to protect them from future flood events. According to the public notice, “The finished floors of the residential structures will be elevated above the base flood elevation with free board to reduce the impacts of flooding events.”
The names of streets with properties involved in the application are included in the public notice.
As for project alternatives, the county said taking no mitigation action is an option, but it’s not considered an acceptable one. Taking no action would leave the area vulnerable to future flooding events.
The second alternative the county identified is to buy out the structures, but this option is also not preferred.
“These homeowners do not want to abandon their homes or communities and there are high up-front costs,” the notice reads. “Therefore, the most effective mitigation action is to elevate the structures in-place from the high-risk area.”
The county is seeking comments from the public, as well as local, state or federal agencies and other interested parties in order to evaluate the potential impacts of the proposed project. Comments should be made in writing and addressed to Carteret County, 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC 28516, Attn: Gregory Hartman, or emailed to gregg.hartman@carteretcountync.gov.
FEMA will evaluate the proposed project for social, economic, historic, environmental, legal and safety considerations, as well as for potential impacts to minority or low-income populations. Funding will also be conditional upon compliance with all applicable local, state and federal environmental and other regulations.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
