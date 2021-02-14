Beaufort seeks applicants for volunteer boards
The town of Beaufort is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on several town volunteer panels.
“The residents who volunteer for these positions are an important link that connects the public to its governing body and are the advisers who make recommendations that ultimately shape the future of our Town,” officials said in a release soliciting applications.
Currently there are two positions open on the Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission, one position on the board of adjustment and one position on the planning board.
The seats are for residents who live within town limits. Each is a three-year term expiring in 2024. Current members interested in another term must reapply.
The application can be found online at beaufortnc.org/forms and is due by 5 p.m. Monday.
Submit your application by emailing it to Town Clerk Allen Coleman at a.coleman@beaufortnc.org.
Murphy named to subcommittee
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who serves eastern North Carolina’s 3rd District, including Carteret County, has been named a ranking member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee.
Rep. Murphy’s office announced the appointment in a Tuesday release.
“As a former member of the Davidson College Board of Trustees as well as being a former small business owner, it is an honor to be the Ranking Republican on the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee,” Rep. Murphy stated. “I look forward to working with my colleagues, as well as institutions of higher education, to address the many pressing issue areas in this subcommittee's jurisdiction, such as the cost of tuition, campus free speech and student athlete protections. I thank my colleagues for giving me the opportunity to lead Republicans on this important panel.”
MHC to hold budget planning retreat Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its annual budget planning retreat at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building, 202 S. 8th St.
Those who wish to attend the meeting virtually may do so by contacting City Clerk Cathy Campbell at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-6848, ext. 139, by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
BOA to hear appeal Tuesday
The Beaufort Board of Adjustment will convene in a special meeting Tuesday to hear an appeal of a staff decision regarding a notice of violation issued for a property last year.
The panel will meet virtually at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/92979204532?pwd=dWFwWWdCV0JVci9YN0QxVDlSZTlmdz09.
The hearing is regarding 119 Willow St., where the town alleges a commercial landscaping business is unlawfully operating out of a residential area.
The town sent a notice of violation to the property owner Thomas Bullock Aug. 6, 2020, which was appealed. That appeal was heard by Town Manager John Day Oct. 9, according to a memo prepared by Town Planning and Inspections Director Kyle Garner.
Mr. Day, in an Oct. 30 decision, found the notice was properly issued and the use unlawful, and Tuesday’s special meeting is an appeal of that decision.
Board to meet Monday
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting during its planning retreat, scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at Ginger’s Café in Summer Winds condominium at 1505 Salter Path Road.
The retreat will begin at the end of the regular meeting.
Beaufort planners to meet
The Beaufort Planning Board will consider several rezoning requests this week.
The board meets virtually at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/94594255019?pwd=dE0rbUNHSk0rTFllck4wSm94R3VSQT09.
The requests include those to rezone 1001 Cedar St. from R-8 (residential) to CS-MU (Cedar Street-Mixed Use) district, 502 Cedar St. from TR (transitional) to CS-MU district and 823 West Beaufort Road from R-8 to B-1 (general business) district.
The board will also consider approval of the Jan. 19 meeting minutes and hear updates from staff.
MHC planners to hear Starling rezoning request
The Morehead City Planning Board will consider one rezoning request during its upcoming meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. A link to register for the virtual Zoom session will be available prior to the meeting.
The planning board will hear a request to rezone 301 Highway 24 from R20 (single-family residential) district to RMF-CZ (residential multi-family –conditional zoning) and CH-CZ (highway commercial-conditional zoning) districts. Specifically, the applicant is proposing using part of the 23.6-acre property to construct a new Starling Marine building and part to build a senior residential community.
Proposed conditions and supplemental information about the proposed uses for the property are included in the agenda packet, as well as notes from a community outreach meeting the applicants held with surrounding property owners.
