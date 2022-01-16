Most Popular
Articles
- Morehead City man wins $1M lottery prize on scratch-off bought at Handy Mart New Year’s Eve
- Popular longtime farmers retire, leaving legacy of love and community
- Cape Carteret not ready for deal to accept Golfin’ Dolphin Drive as public street
- County health officials oppose BOE’s decision to keep masks optional in schools
- Emerald Isle board authorizes manager to seek state grant to help pay for moving WRC boat launch facility channel
- Carteret County reports 2 more COVID deaths Wednesday as hospitalizations statewide hit new record
- County schools to switch to remote learning Tuesday, Wednesday due to increase in COVID-19 cases
- Cape Carteret to officially open new trail segment Wednesday morning
- Southern flounder amendment going to advisory committees, DMF seeks comment
- CCSO cancels search after missing juvenile from Stella found
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Public engagement is needed for 2022 (35)
- EDITORIAL: President’s speech reveals another failed promise (29)
- School board to discuss keeping masks optional at regular meeting Tuesday (20)
- EDITORIAL: President’s leadership based on fearmongering (16)
- Carteret adds 349 new COVID cases to count since Wednesday (16)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Climate change and the Ice Age (14)
- COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Carteret County again as omicron spreads (13)
- Board of Education votes to keep masks optional in schools amid surge in COVID cases driven by omicron (13)
- County health officials oppose BOE’s decision to keep masks optional in schools (10)
- EDITORIAL: Insurance rate settlement is only a partial victory (9)
- Carteret County reports 3 COVID deaths Wednesday, topping 100 fatalities since pandemic began (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The truth of what is shaping world events (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Who will be paying back these debts in the future? (6)
- Emerald Isle works to address concerns about damage to dunes and vegetation (5)
- Flooding from coastal storm Monday leads to road closures, reports of some damage (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR:: The Rule of Law (5)
- Environmental Management Commission may allow discharge into isolated wetlands and waters under proposed rules (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How many times? (4)
- EDITORIAL: Military growth continues with aggressive foresight (4)
- Morehead City approves refinancing package for expected savings of $4.8M over lifetime of 3 loans (4)
- County schools to switch to remote learning Tuesday, Wednesday due to increase in COVID-19 cases (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Say yes, say no (4)
- US Senate candidate Budd visits Carteret County to meet with voters, talk campaign priorities (4)
- Emerald Isle board authorizes manager to seek state grant to help pay for moving WRC boat launch facility channel (3)
- Carteret reports over 100 active COVID cases for first time since early November Monday (3)
- NC Ports receives federal grant to upgrade Radio Island rail facility (3)
- Cape Carteret not ready for deal to accept Golfin’ Dolphin Drive as public street (3)
- Carteret County hires Division of Coastal Management staffer Ryan Davenport as next shore protection office manager (2)
- County commissioners adopt draft CAMA land-use plan update (2)
- Cape Carteret to officially open new trail segment Wednesday morning (2)
- EDITORIAL: Democrat’s map expert draws questionable lines (2)
- New Peletier commissioner wants town to develop its own land-use plan (1)
- Institute of Marine Sciences seeks artist proposals for mural design on Morehead City building (1)
- Area churches to offer Christmas Eve candlelight services (1)
- Emerald Isle board to receive channel relocation report, hold hearing on new dunes and vegetation protection rules (1)
- Pat McElraft announces she’s not running for reelection to the General Assembly in 2022 (1)
- EDITORIAL: Observations of an Expat - Christmas Traditions (1)
- State negotiates settlement on homeowners’ insurance rate hike; Carteret sees highest increase in state (1)
- Cape Carteret land-use plan inches toward final approval by July 1 (1)
- Applications open for NCDOT initiative providing free bicycle helmets (1)
- Sen. Sanderson hails adoption of first state budget since 2017 as big accomplishment (1)
- NCDOT pauses most state roadway projects for holiday travel (1)
- State fisheries agency reminds crabbers of coming blue crab closure (1)
- Two residential subdivisions get favorable recommendations from Cedar Point Planning Board (1)
- Two flown by helicopter to Vidant following head-on collision Tuesday night (1)
- Popular longtime farmers retire, leaving legacy of love and community (1)
- UNC-IMS alumna joins NC Sea Grant as coastal education specialist (1)
- State contributes funds for planned drainage work to help mitigate flooding near Marshallberg Harbor (1)
- Newport, Atlantic Beach officials resolve to improve utilities, infrastructure in 2022 as new interstate advances (1)
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- Morehead City man wins $1M lottery prize on scratch-off bought at Handy Mart New Year’s Eve
- Popular longtime farmers retire, leaving legacy of love and community
- Onslow County man accepts plea in Rocky Run Road incident that left Swansboro Middle School teacher seriously injured
- Cape Carteret not ready for deal to accept Golfin’ Dolphin Drive as public street
- County health officials oppose BOE’s decision to keep masks optional in schools
- Emerald Isle board authorizes manager to seek state grant to help pay for moving WRC boat launch facility channel
- Carteret County reports 2 more COVID deaths Wednesday as hospitalizations statewide hit new record
- County schools to switch to remote learning Tuesday, Wednesday due to increase in COVID-19 cases
- Goodbye 'godsend': Expiration of child tax credits hits home
- Cape Carteret to officially open new trail segment Wednesday morning
Images
Videos
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Public engagement is needed for 2022 (35)
- EDITORIAL: President’s speech reveals another failed promise (29)
- School board to discuss keeping masks optional at regular meeting Tuesday (20)
- EDITORIAL: President’s leadership based on fearmongering (16)
- Carteret adds 349 new COVID cases to count since Wednesday (16)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Climate change and the Ice Age (14)
- COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Carteret County again as omicron spreads (13)
- Board of Education votes to keep masks optional in schools amid surge in COVID cases driven by omicron (13)
- County health officials oppose BOE’s decision to keep masks optional in schools (10)
- EDITORIAL: Insurance rate settlement is only a partial victory (9)
- Carteret County reports 3 COVID deaths Wednesday, topping 100 fatalities since pandemic began (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The truth of what is shaping world events (9)
- Commissioners tour ‘alt’ center (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Who will be paying back these debts in the future? (6)
- Emerald Isle works to address concerns about damage to dunes and vegetation (5)
- Flooding from coastal storm Monday leads to road closures, reports of some damage (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR:: The Rule of Law (5)
- Environmental Management Commission may allow discharge into isolated wetlands and waters under proposed rules (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How many times? (4)
- EDITORIAL: Military growth continues with aggressive foresight (4)
- Morehead City approves refinancing package for expected savings of $4.8M over lifetime of 3 loans (4)
- County schools to switch to remote learning Tuesday, Wednesday due to increase in COVID-19 cases (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Say yes, say no (4)
- Commentary: Riverwatch reaching out to protect water quality (4)
- US Senate candidate Budd visits Carteret County to meet with voters, talk campaign priorities (4)
- Emerald Isle board authorizes manager to seek state grant to help pay for moving WRC boat launch facility channel (3)
- Carteret reports over 100 active COVID cases for first time since early November Monday (3)
- Improvements suggested: Historic District (3)
- NC Ports receives federal grant to upgrade Radio Island rail facility (3)
- One-way on the way: Downtown streets undergoing change (3)
- Cape Carteret not ready for deal to accept Golfin’ Dolphin Drive as public street (3)
- In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility (2)
- Cooper signs new order pushing state toward electric vehicles (2)
- Carteret County hires Division of Coastal Management staffer Ryan Davenport as next shore protection office manager (2)
- Commentary: The other prophet at ‘the March’ (2)
- County commissioners adopt draft CAMA land-use plan update (2)
- Cape Carteret to officially open new trail segment Wednesday morning (2)
- EDITORIAL: Democrat’s map expert draws questionable lines (2)
- Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death (1)
- 2 N. Carolina justices won't step away from voter ID case (1)
- Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills (1)
- NC reports record COVID-19 cases, raising hospital concerns (1)
- Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday (1)
- Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine (1)
- New laws take effect across US on abortion, policing, taxes (1)
- PAWS opens for funds ... and for fun (1)
- New Peletier commissioner wants town to develop its own land-use plan (1)
- Judge allows video release in Black man's shooting death (1)
- Marine officer blames bad information for sinking tragedy (1)
- Eased leave rules seek to get more NC employees in schools (1)
- NC Congressman Cawthorn, wife seek divorce after a year of marriage (1)
- Commissioners maintain area: Planning board suggestion was to deny expansion (1)
- EPA moves to crack down on dangerous coal ash storage ponds (1)
- Institute of Marine Sciences seeks artist proposals for mural design on Morehead City building (1)
- Area churches to offer Christmas Eve candlelight services (1)
- Chicago mayor, teachers still at odds over COVID protocols (1)
- Biden's economic challenge: Finding workers and goods (1)
- CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status (1)
- 2 Florida men guilty of running $35M COVID-19 fraud scheme (1)
- N. Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions (1)
- Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica (1)
- Emerald Isle board to receive channel relocation report, hold hearing on new dunes and vegetation protection rules (1)
- Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses (1)
- Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill (1)
- Cooper signs new order pushing state toward electric vehicles (1)
- Social workers' field safety remains concern after killing (1)
- Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack (1)
- Can a Christian flag fly at City Hall? The Supreme Court will have to decide (1)
- Pat McElraft announces she’s not running for reelection to the General Assembly in 2022 (1)
- Parents selling children shows desperation of Afghanistan (1)
- EDITORIAL: Observations of an Expat - Christmas Traditions (1)
- Manchin's child tax credit stance draws criticism back home (1)
- Decades of DOD efforts fail to stamp out bias, extremism (1)
- State negotiates settlement on homeowners’ insurance rate hike; Carteret sees highest increase in state (1)
- Gunman kills 4 in shooting spree across Denver area, Police say (1)
- State elections board wants candidate filing to resume Feb. 24 (1)
- Cape Carteret land-use plan inches toward final approval by July 1 (1)
- Applications open for NCDOT initiative providing free bicycle helmets (1)
- Sen. Sanderson hails adoption of first state budget since 2017 as big accomplishment (1)
- Asheville homeless camp cleared; 'no idea' what comes next (1)
- US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows (1)
- Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule (1)
- NCDOT pauses most state roadway projects for holiday travel (1)
- Sheriff's office arrests FedEx driver in series of break-ins (1)
- Biden administration launches program to fix 15,000 bridges (1)
- State fisheries agency reminds crabbers of coming blue crab closure (1)
- Two residential subdivisions get favorable recommendations from Cedar Point Planning Board (1)
- Two flown by helicopter to Vidant following head-on collision Tuesday night (1)
- Popular longtime farmers retire, leaving legacy of love and community (1)
- UNC-IMS alumna joins NC Sea Grant as coastal education specialist (1)
- Pregnant Navy veteran fatally shot in North Carolina club (1)
- NC voter ID trial delayed as US Supreme Court examines case (1)
- Goodbye 'godsend': Expiration of child tax credits hits home (1)
- State contributes funds for planned drainage work to help mitigate flooding near Marshallberg Harbor (1)
- Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Jordan's father (1)
- Newport, Atlantic Beach officials resolve to improve utilities, infrastructure in 2022 as new interstate advances (1)
- Appeals Court to decide whether UNC, NCSU should refund student fees from COVID shutdown (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.