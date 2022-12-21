BEAUFORT — Four county high school students will begin paid internships with the county school system’s facilities support and operations department beginning in January.
The students will not only gain valuable skills in maintenance and construction trades, but meet the district’s need to fill vacancies in its facilities and maintenance department.
The students, who were accompanied by their parents, signed agreements with the district during a signing ceremony Dec. 21 in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
Allison Dees, director of career and technical education for the county public school system, said while CCPS, in partnership with 90 businesses, has offered student internships in the past, this is the first time the district has hired students to work directly with their organization.
“We are excited about the opportunity for student interns to learn valuable career skills while being paid a competitive wage,” she said. “This grow-our-own, career-based program is a win-win for Carteret County Public Schools and our students, and the program has the potential to grow community businesses as well.”
Superintendent Richie Paylor said he, too, was excited about the new hires because it not only provides valuable training for students that can lead to good paying jobs, but meets a growing need to fill vacancies in the school system’s facilities and maintenance departments.
“We’ve struggled to fill positions in the trades,” he said. “We have openings for plumbing and HVAC positions that we’ve posted for months.”
The student interns, who begin their new jobs Jan. 11, are: Dylan Blackmon, a senior at Croatan High School; Bailey Willis, a junior at East Carteret High School; Stacy Willis, a junior at East Carteret High School; and Connor Chisenhall, a senior at West Carteret High School.
All four students said they saw the program as a great opportunity to gain skills while earning high school credits that could lead to future careers.
Stacy Willis said, “It’s a good learning opportunity and I will get paid.”
Blackmon said, “It seemed like good experience and I will learn a lot from experienced workers.”
Chisenhall said, “It looked like a really good opportunity that would look good on my resume down the road.”
Bailey Willis agreed.
“I think this offers great experience in careers that are often overlooked,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with going to college, but something like this is perfect for me.”
Dees said the students will work 15 hours a week and earn $10 per hour. They will work 120 hours to complete the internship and earn high school credit.
Students had to apply for the program and complete job interviews. While 11 students applied, only four were selected.
The interns will rotate through HVAC, plumbing, electrical and maintenance within the CCPS facilities support and operations. When the senior interns graduate in the spring, there is potential for employment with the school system.
Dees said the internships are part of the district’s work-based learning programs. There are three tracks available to students through work-based learning: internships (paid and unpaid); cooperative education; and job shadowing.
Internships are available in a variety of fields, including veterinarian, construction, healthcare, technology, HVAC, electrician, business, law enforcement and more.
Dees said students interested in signing up for work-based learning programs must first meet with their school counselor. The students then meet with a career development coordinator at their school and begin obtaining work-based learning experience that fits their career plans.
Students attend their job site, turn in hourly sheets, have supervisor evaluations and complete additional assignments if required.
Dees said the school system is always seeking more businesses to sign on as a work-based learning sponsors. Those interested should contact her at allison.dees@carteretk12.org or call 252-728-4583.
