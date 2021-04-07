Council to meet Thursday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council is scheduled to hold its regular work session at 2 p.m. Thursday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road.
Participants may attend the meeting online via Zoom; a link will be available at the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Newport council to meet Thursday
The Newport Town Council is scheduled to hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public, and social distancing restrictions will be in place.
Participants may also join the meeting online via Zoom. A link may be requested by email by contacting town clerk Kelly Caldwell at kcaldwell@townofnewport.com.
