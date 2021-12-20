Carteret reports over 100 active COVID cases for first time since early November Monday

The number of active COVID cases topped 100 in Carteret County for the first time since early November on Monday as state health officials warned people to take precautions amid the holiday season.
“With holiday gatherings, COVID cases beginning to rise and a new highly contagious variant on the way, it’s important everyone takes steps to protect themselves and their families,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday during a news conference. “With every vaccine dose, we get closer to turning the tide of sickness and death brought on by this pandemic.”
Gov. Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen urge people to vaccinate and boost, get tested before joining indoor holiday gatherings and wear a mask indoors when in public, even if vaccinated.
“This is a moment to act. We can keep people from becoming really sick and make sure there is hospital care for everyone who needs it. Early evidence shows that boosters provide a significant level of protection against omicron,” Dr. Cohen said. “I urge everyone who has been vaccinated to get your booster soon as you are eligible. Getting a booster is particularly critical for people who are 65 and over or with underlying medical conditions.”
The Carteret County Health Department reported 106 active cases Monday, up from 96 active cases Friday and above 100 for the first time since Nov. 5. Officials confirmed 38 new positive cases, bringing the total to 9,038 cases since March 2020.
As of Monday afternoon, there were six COVID hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care, compared to eight Friday. All but one of the patients are reportedly not vaccinated.
To make an appointment with the Carteret County Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, call 252-728-8550, option 2. Anyone who needs testing can choose option 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.