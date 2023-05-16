MOREHEAD CITY — On May 3, Town Manager Chris Turner submitted to the Morehead City Town Council the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget and five-year capital improvement program (CIP) for (FYs) 2023-2027.
The proposed budget for FY 2024, which will begin Saturday, July 1, totals $32,530,507. In addition to the total, Turner proposed that the budget will maintain its 38-cent tax rate with a .97% increase from the current year.
The proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget was presented as $30,331,415 which demonstrated a .82% increase from the current year revised budget. The General Fund did not require a tax increase, and a utility rate increase was not required for the year’s budget.
Turner presented the General Fund totals as $21,851,583. The tax rate to support the General Fund is recommended to remain at 38 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Property tax revenues supporting the fund operating budgets are expected to increase 1.09% over the revenues projected for the adopted FY 23 budget. The valorem tax revenues of $9.2 million (3% increase) are projected for the General Fund.
Proposed Water and Sewer Fund totals to $9,388,124 with no change to current rates. The Sanitation Fund totals $1,290,000 with no change to current rates.
For the last two years, sales tax revenues have continued to grow by projections of 8%.
“We are fortunate that the anticipated declines in sales tax revenues initially associated with the (coronavirus) pandemic did not materialize,” said Turner.
The top three revenue sources for Morehead City involve Enterprise Operating Revenue for 30% of the budget, proposed for $9,773,424; Ad Valorem Taxes, 28% of the budget, proposed for $9,226,961; and Unrestricted Intergovernmental for 20% of the budget, proposed for $6,446,800.
Top five largest expenditures include Sanitation at 4% for $1,290,800, Cultural and Recreation at 8% for $2,429,198, General Government at 13% for $4,307,160, Water and Sewer at 22% for $7,219,719 and Public Safety at 41% for $13,367,673.
Morehead City’s total governmental and business-type activities total is proposed for $20,904,651.
Note that Morehead City is maintaining its triple A (AAA) bond rating, which is at the highest possible rating that can be assigned. Morehead City’s AAA accounts for Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global and Fitch Ratings. Moody’s and S&P Global account for 80% of all municipal and corporate bonds.
The total debt summary for FY 2024 is proposed for $19,092,563, of which a portion goes toward water and sewer and the general fund.
“At the direction of city council, staff prepared a budget that brings revenue and exponential projections together,” Turner stated. “I continue to be amazed by the vibrancy of our city. I am equally inspired by our staff that provide the critical services that our community demands and expects. I would like to thank our dedicated staff for their support and assistance and repairing the FY 24 proposed budget. This budget document aligns with the city’s organizational values, strategic plan, departmental business plans and key city strategic objectives.”
A public hearing on this budget will be held Tuesday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. in city hall. The next budget meeting, which will be open to the public, is slated for May 16 in city hall at 2 p.m.
