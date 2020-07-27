BEAUFORT — According to scanner reports, a wreck involving a logging truck and a passenger vehicle shut down traffic on Highway 101 around its intersection with Tuttles Grove Road Monday afternoon.
It occurred near 2 p.m. The N.C. Highway Patrol and local fire and emergency medical service agencies are responding. Expect traffic delays in the vicinity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.