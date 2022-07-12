MOREHEAD CITY — New COVID-19 variants are causing an increase in cases in the county, state and nation, and health officials encourage residents and visitors to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautions, including staying up to date on vaccines and boosters.
“For those at high risk for severe illness, health officials recommend talking to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. Staying up to date on recommended vaccines is the best way to protect from severe illness, hospitalization and death,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said Monday. “If you are planning to travel or gather with friends for extended periods of time indoors, take a rapid test, and if you have symptoms, take a PCR test. People with COVID-19 and close contacts should follow the recommendations outlined by the CDC.”
Ms. Oliver added that the health department has a limited number of free at-home rapid tests available.
The N.C. Department of Health of Human Services reported there were 173 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county as of July 6. This compares to 182 cases the previous week. However, health officials say the numbers are underreported because many people take at-home tests and don’t report positive cases to the health department.
The county’s positivity rate as of July 2 was 14.7%, with the state setting a target of a 5% positivity rate. The rate includes the number of people who are positive for COVID-19 when tested.
There have been 132 deaths reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Ms. Oliver said the county’s Community Level as of Tuesday was medium. The level is based on hospital beds in use, hospital admissions and new COVID-19 cases.
There are currently 18 counties in the state in the high-risk Community Level. These are counties with high risk of illness and strain on the health care system. That number compares to four counties the previous week.
As of Tuesday, there were five patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City due to COVID-related illness. Because of the recent surge in cases, Carteret Health Care tightened visitation rules as of June 13.
“We tightened visitation in June to limited access and continue to monitor it weekly to determine if we can loosen or should further restrict visitation for everyone's safety,” CHC Community Relations Marketing Director Michelle Lee said Tuesday.
Each patient may have two healthy visitors in the room at a time. COVID-19 patients may have one healthy, adult designated visitor.
Hospital visitors must wear hospital-grade masks at all times. Children under 12 years of age are not allowed unless receiving care and or/are a sibling of a post-partum newborn.
Some county extended care homes are reporting outbreaks of cases. Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City reported 23 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That included 14 residents and nine staff members who are isolating at home, according to the facility’s website. That compares to three active cases on July 5.
The facility has a separate, dedicated isolation unit for new admissions and re-admissions who are not active COVID-19 positive, the website states.
“We continue to fight this COVID-19 pandemic by immunizing our staff and residents with the COVID-19 vaccine following the CDC and local health department guidelines and partnership with our local hospital and community,” the Crystal Bluffs website states.
New variants are the main culprit for the rise in cases, according to Ms. Oliver.
“The virus is constantly evolving with the new omicron subvariants believed to account for half of new COVID cases in the U.S.,” Ms. Oliver said.
Because of the new variants, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on June 30 advised vaccine makers to update COVID booster shots to target new forms of the omicron variant for the 2022 fall and winter seasons.
“The COVID-19 vaccines that the FDA has approved and authorized for emergency use have made a tremendous difference to public health and have saved countless lives in the U.S. and globally. However, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has evolved significantly, with recent surges around the world associated with the rapid spread of highly transmissible variants such as omicron,” a press release from the FDA states.
FDA officials said while the vaccines have helped reduce hospitalizations and deaths, studies show the effectiveness of primary vaccination wanes over time against certain variants, including omicron.
“While initial booster doses have helped restore protection against severe disease and hospitalization associated with omicron, studies have also indicated waning effectiveness of first booster doses over time,” the FDA stated. “The American public can be assured that any COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved by the FDA meets our standards for safety and effectiveness. We encourage those who are currently eligible for a booster to get one.”
An overwhelming majority of the FDA advisory committee voted in favor of including an omicron component in COVID-19 vaccines that would be used for boosters in the U.S. beginning in fall 2022. The panel advised manufacturers seeking to update their COVID-19 vaccines to develop modified vaccines that add an omicron BA.4/5 spike protein component to the current vaccine composition to create a two-component booster vaccine, so that the modified vaccines can potentially be used starting in early to mid-fall 2022.
They did not advise manufacturers to change the vaccine for primary vaccination “since a primary series with the FDA-authorized and approved COVID-19 vaccines provides a base of protection against serious outcomes of COVID-19 caused by circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2,” the press release states.
The FDA stated it had already been planning for the possibility that vaccines would need to be modified to address circulating variants and previously provided guidance to the industry on how to do so efficiently.
As of last week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 36% of county residents had received at least one COVID-19 booster dose. About 92% of county residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 66.7% receiving two doses.
For more information on steps to take if you test positive for COVID-19 or have suspected symptoms, go to: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html.
For more information about at-home tests, vaccines or boosters, call the health department at 252-728-8550, option 3.
