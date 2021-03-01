Area environmental group continues litter sweeps around Carteret County

NEWPORT — On a sunny Thursday, Crystal Coast Waterkeeper Larry Baldwin, along with Coastal Carolina Riverwatch staff and volunteers, gathered litter along the side of Hibbs Road.
The group began their clean up effort at 10 a.m., starting at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter. By about 11 a.m., they’d reached the Carteret County Solid Waste and Recycling Site, where a substantial amount of waste had failed to make it to the landfill, instead ending up in the ditch and along the shoulder of the road.
Mr. Baldwin said Wednesday this isn’t the first cleanup event the waterkeeper’s office has held this year.
“We’ve done three so far this year,” he said. “We’re keeping the number of volunteers to under 10 to make social distancing easier. We’re using masks and keeping the 6-foot social distancing (requirement).”
The office partnered with Carteret Big Sweep for the project. Carteret Big Sweep is a program with a mission is to educate the public on litter and motivate individuals to to help remove it from the environment.
This won’t be the last cleanup the waterkeeper’s office holds this year either, according to Mr. Baldwin.
“We’re in the process of scheduling cleanups on Shackleford Island with the National Park Service,” he said. “There will be at least one cleanup per month, starting in March.”
The Crystal Coast Waterkeeper’s office is a part of Coastal Carolina Riverwatch, a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting and enhancing the waters, land and communities of eastern North Carolina. More information is available on the CCRW website, coastalcarolinariverwatch.org/.
More information on Carteret Big Sweep is available on its website, carteretcountync.gov/704/Big-Sweep.
Bravo , kudos and thank you . This is great in all but where is DOT ? You know , the folks that take our Tax dollars and do precious little in return . Where are they ? They have a pretty good scam going , if you think about it . They take the money for what ever reason and promote adopt a highway programs . Encouraging citizen groups to get out there and do their work for them . For free . Out of pride for our roadsides. They do not even pick up the neatly bagged trash on many occasions and let the grass cutters spread it all over the medians again . What a job , what a great deal . Now they blame it on the Covid . No groups of workers working together . Strange , it doesn’t seem to stop the workers in Raleigh that are working on the never ending 440 expansion project . I know , it is obvious that the dreaded Covid excuse stops at the Wake County line . Darn , foiled again .
