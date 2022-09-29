PINE KNOLL SHORES — A Pine Knoll Shores water rescue vessel and crew rescued two people on a sailboat Sunday night in Bogue Sound.
Fire Chief Jason Baker said the department received a call about an injured person on a sailboat.
“Atlantic Beach and Morehead City also dispatched,” Chief Baker said. “The weather was horrible with a strong southwest wind.”
Chief Baker said the PKS boat, manned by Jay Eubanks and Charlie Springle, “launched out of McNeil Park and headed toward the Morehead side, searching for the sailboat.
“Over the radio they heard AB launch and Morehead was prepping their boat. The water was a mess.”
The Atlantic Beach vessel was taking on water over the bow and aborted, but Morehead was still enroute.
“We were first to find the sailboat off Camp Morehead,” Chief Baker said. “The sailboat was still underway or just adrift. “Charlie boarded the boat and got their anchor deployed. They found a female patient with a probable hip fracture, a man and two dogs.
“We got the lady off the sailboat first, then the gentleman and of course the two pups. We took them to Morehead City’s boat dock and transferred the patient to Morehead City EMS.
The PKS vessel then returned to McNeil Park, again fighting rough water from the strong southwest winds.
“It was a good rescue in the dark, in horrid conditions,” Chief Baker concluded.
