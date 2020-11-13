CCC trustees approve employee bonuses

From left, Carteret Community College Board of Trustees Chairman Melody Darden accepts a donation to start the Farrington Foundation Paralegal Scholarship Endowment from Rhonda and Nick Bagshawe with the Farrington Foundation, as CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini helps hold a check replica during the trustees meeting Tuesday. (Cheryl Burke photo)

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College employees will receive a one-time bonus following action by the CCC trustees Tuesday night.

“This is for full-time or part-time permanent employees,” Catherine Parker with the CCC trustees finance committee said during the meeting, held in the Crystal Coast Civic Center.

The 2.05% bonus comes from $142,528 received from the State Performance-Based Funding Allocation.

The distribution will be ready for employees’ November paychecks.

The college’s foundation also received a financial boost at the beginning of the meeting when Nick and Rhonda Bagshawe presented a $10,000 check to create the Farrington Foundation Paralegal Scholarship Endowment. The scholarship is in memory of Ethel Farrington Smith.

The endowment will support an annual scholarship for a student in the paralegal technology program. The student can be a full-time or part-time traditional or non-traditional student. Recipients must maintain a 2.0 GPA and be a resident of North Carolina.

The scholarship will provide unrestricted funds to help pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies and other expenses a student may incur as they work toward earning a paralegal technology associate degree. The scholarship will be available beginning fall 2021.

In other action, trustees:

·     Approved a $50 fee for the Able Seaman course and a $250 fee for the Boat Building Academy. Both programs are offered through the Corporate and Community Education Division.

·     Approved the closeout of $847,600 in state funds for replacement of the McGee Building roof.

·     Approved the annual review of the Corporate and Community Education Accountability and Integrity Plan.

·     Voted to cancel the Tuesday, Dec. 8 trustees meeting.

·     Met in closed session to consult with legal counsel about a contractual matter. No action was taken in open session following the meeting.

 

