Emerald Isle seeks speed limit decrease on Highway 58 near municipal complex

EMERALD ISLE — Town officials have asked the N.C. Department of Transportation to decrease the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on Highway 58 from just east of Seagull Road to just east of Black Skimmer Road.
The 800-foot-long stretch of the two-lane highway in Emerald Isle has a pedestrian crosswalk between the municipal buildings on the north and south side of the road, plus a traffic island. It also includes Emerald Isle Realty, which is extremely busy in the summer and increasingly so in the spring and fall.
Town Police Chief Tony Reese requested the expansion of the 35 mph zone and NCDOT asked the town commission to adopt a resolution officially requesting it. The board did so as part of the consent agenda during its April 13 meeting.
Chief Reese, in a memo to the board, said the growth in town and an increase in bicycling and other recreational activities necessitated the change. He also said there have been four vehicle collisions in the area as a result of motorists stopping for pedestrians in the crosswalk and vehicles turning into municipal parking areas.
