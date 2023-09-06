MOREHEAD CITY — This fall Carteret Community College will offer its Carteret Links Health Education lecture series, with the first installment on Sept. 21 focusing on the importance of sleep for health.
Adults and children are encouraged to attend this presentation, hosted by Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker, who is also with Carteret Health Care’s Sleep Diagnostics Center.
The lecture will take place 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in person in Room 322 of the Wayne West Building on the college campus. Remote participation will be available at Western Carteret Library in Cape Carteret and The Bridge Downeast on Harkers Island.
Carteret Links is an initiative offered by Carteret Community College in partnership with the Carteret County Health Department to provide lectures presented by local experts on health-related topics that are pertinent to community members.
Lectures are offered synchronously throughout the county at various remote learning classrooms that have been equipped with funds received by a grant from the US Department of Agriculture. Speakers will present at one location while audiences seated in classrooms around the county participate in real time from a location conveniently located near their homes.
This series will spread community health education to communities that may not otherwise have easy access to such presentations. Carteret Links lectures are free, open to the public and specifically curated for Carteret County residents.
The 2023 fall series will continue Oct. 5 with a presentation on Drug Trends & Updates with Sheriff Asa Buck and the Carteret County Health Department. This presentation will be offered in-person at Carteret Community College and in real-time remote classrooms at The Bridge Downeast, Western Carteret Library and Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
Carteret Links topics to follow include Stress Management on Nov. 2 and Healthy Holiday Living Choices on Dec. 7. For more details on classroom locations, speaker credentials and upcoming lectures, visit carteret.edu/carteret-links or call Jared Jones at 252-723-0616.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.