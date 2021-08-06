BEAUFORT — The town of Beaufort has canceled its dedication of Randolph Johnson Park, which had been set for Saturday, due to inclement weather.
Rain is forecast Friday evening well into the weekend. The park has been completed and open to the public for some time, but officials have held off on a ribbon-cutting ceremony in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will announce an alternate time to come together as a community to celebrate the opening of the park at a later date,” the town said in a Thursday release.
In addition, the new splash pad at the park will be closed for the “next few days,” the town said. The closure is related to maintenance. The playground area will remain open.
