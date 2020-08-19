Coronavirus business restrictions choke sales tax revenues for local governments

CARTERET COUNTY — The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in severe restrictions on brick-and-mortar businesses and a loss of jobs and buying power, in turn reducing municipal revenue through sales tax.
Gov. Roy Cooper has kept restrictions in place on indoor gatherings and physical businesses during the pandemic to reduce the transmission of the virus, and according to officials with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce and the county government, this has affected sales tax revenues for towns and possibly property taxes, as well.
“The county receives property taxes from local businesses,” Assistant Carteret County Manager and Finance Director Dee Meshaw said recently. “Property taxes are due in December 2020, so it’s too early to know if we will know if there will be a decline in revenue. I don’t know what amount of property taxes are paid by business owners. Of course, property taxes are paid annually, so quarterly information isn’t applicable.”
She said business restrictions and closures due to the pandemic have affected sales tax revenues significantly. In March and April, in comparison to the same months in 2019, sales tax revenues declined by 9.3%, or $137,000, and 20.77%, or $300,000, respectively.
“The decline in sales tax revenues are impacted by the unemployment rate and individuals’ ability to travel and vacation here as well,” Ms. Meshaw said. “The county is projecting a 15% decrease for May and June sales, and that’s approximately $490,000 less revenue compared to the same months in 2019. The potential impact of lost revenue could be $927,000.”
While property taxes aren’t due until December, Ms. Meshaw said occupancy tax revenue is an indication of the county’s economy. Comparing this year’s April-June quarter to the same quarter in 2019, occupancy tax revenue decreased 11.33%, or $290,000.
“However, if June 2020 and June 2019 are compared, June 2020 collections are 8.9%, or $170,000, more than June 2019,” Ms. Meshaw said.
At the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, President Tom Kies said he only knows of one local business that has closed permanently, but said a few that are “in the process of ‘evolving,’ changing the way they do business.”
“To some extent, almost all businesses have been adversely affected by the pandemic and restrictions,” Mr. Kies said. “Some tourist-driven retail is doing very well; we’ve had a pretty active tourist season, considering the circumstances. Vacation rentals and hotels are doing well. Restaurants are staying busy, but being open to only 50% capacity isn’t sustainable.
“Restaurants make their profits by being 100% busy, especially during the ‘season’ Bars, museums and theater’s are really being affected; they can’t open,” he continued.
Mr. Kies said he fears municipal revenue is going to be substantially affected by the pandemic due to those revenues often being dependent on sales tax.
“County government, being more reliant on property tax, will hopefully be less affected,” he said. “A bright spot during this pandemic is that the real estate market is hot. People don’t want to live in Raleigh or Charlotte anymore. They want to live here.”
Many businesses in Carteret County are reliant on tourism. Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jim Browder said in 2018, local tax receipts from tourism generated $22.3 million for the county. This April, however, occupancy tax collections dropped 90%, according to Mr. Browder.
“Our hope is that despite the pandemic, our partners will still provide a healthy tax return for the area in 2020,” he said. “Introduction of the short-term stay restrictions at the end of March were understandable, but presented a great challenge for our lodging partners, which in effect translates to significantly reduced revenues for hospitality services, such as restaurants, attractions, tour companies even grocery and retail stores.”
While the April occupancy tax collections severely dropped, in comparison to the previous year, Mr. Browder said the the May collections were down only by 4%.
“I give a great deal of credit to the creativity of our lodging partners in helping their segment rebound,” he said. “Because of the strength of their long-standing relationships with their clients, many of the April reservations were simply rescheduled for future dates, rather than cancelled.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
