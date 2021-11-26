Thanksgiving day fire severely damages Carteret County home

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Fire and EMS Department responded Thursday afternoon to a fire that left a home severely damaged.
According to a press release from Morehead City, the call came in at 4:31 p.m. for a fire at Utopia Drive and Stargazer Lane, north of Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative on Highway 24. When fire crews arrived, the two-story home was 80% involved.
Crews had the fire under control by 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and one man was treated on scene.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
This is a developing report.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.