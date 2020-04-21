BEAUFORT — Town commissioners agreed to a contracted 39-cent bump in the monthly cost of residential waste collection after discussion last week.
The increase in the residential waste collection fee will result in a monthly charge for accountholders of $19.17, rather than the previous $18.78. The increase was included as an annual adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers in the contract the town has with Waste Industries, now GFL.
The item was pulled from the consent agenda during the board’s April 13 Zoom meeting at the request of Commissioner Charles McDonald, who said he objects to increases to utility bills, especially in the midst of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
“All I can see is the continuing costs of the utility bill going up, and even in crisis situations like we’re going through right now,” he said.
The board and staff discussed the possibility of taking on the increase, which amounts to around $15,000 annually, according to Town Manager John Day, “subsidizing” it with general fund money.
“So if the board decides it didn’t want to pass along the increase (to residents), the alternative to that would be to find the money to pay for the fee elsewhere in the budget,” he said.
The board also briefly discussed the ramifications of breaking the contract with Waste Industries over the increase, which Mr. Day and town attorney Arey Grady advised against.
“Can we do it? Yes, sir,” Mr. Grady told Mr. McDonald. “Is it a good idea? I would think not, because we would open ourselves up to considerable liability to all the taxpayers to avoid this increase.”
Ultimately, the board OKd the increase in a 4-1 vote, with Mr. McDonald dissenting.
“They’ve done a good job from what I’ve seen,” Commissioners Marianna Hollinshed said, noting consistent pickup, her desire to not return to town-offered waste collection and the likelihood of a cost of living increase in other circumstances. “… If they were employees of the town, we would probably be asked to increase their salary by the Consumer Price Index anyway, as a pass-along.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
