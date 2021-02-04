Peletier board OKs rezones Buck’s Corner for new RV park

PELETIER — Town commissioners Monday night rezoned the Buck’s Corner Mobile Home Park property on Buck’s Corner Road from R-15M (residential, mobile home park) to MC (mobile homes, campgrounds).
The 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Larry Rhue the sole opposition, came during the the Peletier town commissions’ monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58. It followed a 3-2 vote in favor of the rezoning during the board’s January meeting, but a second vote was needed because a rezoning approval requires a four-fifths majority on first reading.
Mayor Dale Sowers said he was glad to see the rezoning pass because the mobile home park has some dilapidated and abandoned trailers. The property is being sold to a new owner, he said Tuesday, who will turn it into a recreational vehicle park and improve the appearance.
“We’ve had some complaints about the appearance of (Buck’s Corner Mobile Home Park), but we knew it was being sold, so we held off on any enforcement,” the mayor said. “It will be the first RV park in town.”
The expected change is part of a lot of development and redevelopment in Peletier.
The commission Monday night also rezoned in a unanimous vote property on Peletier Camp Road from R-15M to B-1 (business) district to make way for a project the mayor said will include six metal buildings for “workshops.” They will be rental units for things like carpenter’s shops and auto shops.
The rezoning will bring more business to town, the mayor said, and will fit well with the land-use plan because it adjoins two properties zoned B-1.
There are other developments underway or pending in Peletier, as well. For example, Mayor Sowers said a portion of Walter Vinson’s old farm is for sale and there likely will be a request to allow a boat and RV storage facility there. It’s already zoned to allow that use but will require a special-use permit.
The town planning board, which met before the board of commissioners Monday night, recommended the commission approve that permit.
Mayor Sowers said in a tumultuous year since the coronavirus pandemic began, he’s happy with the way things are going in Peletier.
The town hired Lt. Kris Jensen, a Carteret County Sheriff’s Deputy, as a part-time code enforcement officer in the wake of numerous complaints about aesthetically unpleasing and potentially hazardous conditions on properties.
The officer, Mayor Sowers said, is making progress. The mayor noted the owner of one allegedly problematic property, at 106 Highway 58, cleaned up the land after the Western Carteret Fire Department and EMS Department told the owner the town’s code enforcement officer likely would visit soon.
“He (the owner) has been working to come into compliance,” the mayor said Tuesday.
All this is in addition to a number of residential developments underway, with others set to go pending rezoning and town site plan approval.
Mayor Sowers said he knows the town is going to look dramatically different in a few years, with a larger permanent population and more businesses to serve those additional people. The town is doing everything it can to adjust to and prepare for the ongoing development boom, he said, and he believes the county is, too.
He noted Chief Kevin Hunter of the WCFD, recently said he believes there might eventually be a need for a new substation in the vicinity of Peletier. The department’s main station is in Cedar Point and it has a substation in Stella, west of Peletier.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.