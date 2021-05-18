Red Cross urges people to begin preparations for hurricane season now

CARTERET COUNTY — With the Atlantic hurricane season officially starting Tuesday, June 1, the American Red Cross is urging people to begin preparing now for any possible dangerous storms.
“Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. Get ready now, it’s your best defense,” Barry Porter, regional CEO of the American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina, said in a press release.
He pointed out that recent hurricane seasons have proven the importance of being prepared.
“After back-to-back years of active hurricane seasons that have broken records, this year it’s more important than ever before to get ready now,” Mr. Porter said. “Last year, on top of the pandemic, we saw a record 30 named storms with two hitting the southeast before the actual start of hurricane season.”
If the Red Cross opens emergency shelters due to a hurricane, Mr. Porter said the organization has put additional coronavirus safety procedures and resources in place that are in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Those include social distancing protocols, masks, health screenings and enhanced cleaning procedures as needed.
“Ensuring people have a safe place to stay during a disaster is a critical part of the Red Cross mission, but how we support sheltering efforts may be different in each community, depending on local emergency plans and the scale of the disaster,” the Red Cross release stated. “In some instances, we may open group shelters, while other times hotels may be more appropriate.”
In Carteret County, the Department of Social Services and Health Department oversee a pet friendly-shelter at Newport Middle School. In addition, thanks to a $42 million school bond referendum that passed in November, new gyms at the three public high schools will be equipped in the future to serve as emergency shelters as needed.
Regardless, Mr. Porter said there are simple steps people can take now to prepare.
- Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant and pets if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, masks, maps of the area and emergency contact information.
- Be informed. Find out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.
- Download the free Red Cross Emergency app to help keep you safe with real-time alerts, open shelter locations and safety advice.
- Standard homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover flooding. It’s important to have protection from the floods associated with hurricanes, tropical storms, heavy rains and other conditions. For more information on flood insurance, visit the National Flood Insurance Program website at FloodSmart.gov.
- Create an evacuation plan. Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and if you have to evacuate. Coordinate your plan with your child’s school, your work and your community’s emergency plans. Plan multiple routes to local shelters, register family members with special medical needs as required and make plans for pets. If you already have an emergency plan, update it and review with family members so everyone knows what to do if an emergency occurs.
- If you already have a disaster kit, now is the time to make sure the food and water is still okay to consume and that copies of important documents are up to date.
