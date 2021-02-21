Cedar Point to vote Tuesday on rezoning request for business proposal

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners are set to vote at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on a request to rezone a 2.21-acre tract off a private driveway that leads into Cedar Point Villas.
The request from property owner Kay Guthrie Floyd is to rezone the land from R-10 (residential, minimum lot size 10,000 square feet) to conditional light industrial warehouse (LIW) district to allow construction of a four- to six-building boat and golf cart storage business just north of the villas and west of Waterway RV Park.
The Cedar Point Planning Board Feb. 11 recommended commissioners reject the request because of concerns expressed by residents about business encroachment in the largely residential area on the south side of Highway 24.
Commissioners held the required public hearing Thursday on Zoom, and speakers again urged the board to deny the request. The board could not vote during the meeting because of a state law that requires at least a 24-hour delay before voting on items discussed in public hearings conducted via virtual meeting.
During the hearing Thursday, one resident called the proposal spot zoning and said he was concerned about additional stormwater flowing from hardened services into the nearby Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.
Bell Street resident Matt Hawkins, as he had done at the planning board meeting, said the town shouldn’t allow any more commercial encroachment into the neighborhood, as it did when it rezoned property behind Sound Furniture and Appliance for a furniture warehouse/retail space.
“I hope you all do the right thing,” he said to commissioners.
Jane Keagy, who is involved in the proposed project, said in her opinion, runoff and flooding problems in the area come from the RV park adjacent to the site. She said those who oppose the rezoning are “grasping at straws.”
She and Ms. Floyd have said the property has been on the market for 14 years for residential development, but there has been no interest because it’s next to the RV park and beside the wastewater treatment plant for the residential villas.
Commissioners did not discuss the rezoning Thursday.
The board also held a public hearing on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance text amendment to distinguish between a contractor’s plant or storage yard and a contractor’s office, and to allow a contractor’s office in a B-1 (general business) zoning district. Currently, the UDO only allows either use in a light industrial warehouse or industrial warehouse district.
Instructions for joining the commission’s regular meeting Tuesday on Zoom will be available on the town’s website, cedarpointnc.org/.
