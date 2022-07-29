ATLANTIC BEACH - Carteret County welcomed 78 staff members Thursday morning, July 28 at their annual new hire orientation at the Dunes Club in Atlantic Beach.
New employees learned about payroll, licensure and procedures.
County schools will resume from summer break on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hiring will continue until the positions are filled.
Recruitment for the positions occurred at local colleges, job fairs, online job postings and through various social media outlets.
For a list of openings still available, visit carteretcountyschools.org and click on Employment Opportunities.
Carteret County is still seeking applicants for these positions:
* Atlantic Elementary School: music teacher.
* Beaufort Elementary School: teacher's assistant.
* Broad Creek Middle School: exceptional student teacher, exceptional student teacher's assistant, guidance counselor, teacher's assistant.
* Beaufort Middle School: exceptional student teacher.
* Bridges Alternative School: math teacher, English and language arts teacher.
* Carteret Preschool: prekindergarten teacher's assistant.
* Central Services: child nutrition administrative assistant, digital instructional coach, general substitute teacher.
* Croatan High School: social studies teacher, AP biology teacher.
* Maintenance Department: electrician, plumber, HVAC.
* Morehead City Primary School: exceptional student teacher's assistant.
* Morehead City Elementary School: music teacher.
* Newport Elementary School: elementary education teacher, teacher's assistant.
* Newport Middle School: interventionist assistant.
* Transportation Department: fuel truck operator, bus drivers.
* West Carteret High School: English teacher.
* White Oak Elementary School: media coordinator, exceptional student teacher's assistant.
New employees learned about payroll, licensure and procedures.
County schools will resume from summer break on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hiring will continue until the positions are filled.
Recruitment for the positions occurred at local colleges, job fairs, online job postings and through various social media outlets.
For a list of openings still available, visit carteretcountyschools.org and click on Employment Opportunities.
Carteret County is still seeking applicants for these positions:
* Atlantic Elementary School: music teacher.
* Beaufort Elementary School: teacher's assistant.
* Broad Creek Middle School: exceptional student teacher, exceptional student teacher's assistant, guidance counselor, teacher's assistant.
* Beaufort Middle School: exceptional student teacher.
* Bridges Alternative School: math teacher, English and language arts teacher.
* Carteret Preschool: prekindergarten teacher's assistant.
* Central Services: child nutrition administrative assistant, digital instructional coach, general substitute teacher.
* Croatan High School: social studies teacher, AP biology teacher.
* Maintenance Department: electrician, plumber, HVAC.
* Morehead City Primary School: exceptional student teacher's assistant.
* Morehead City Elementary School: music teacher.
* Newport Elementary School: elementary education teacher, teacher's assistant.
* Newport Middle School: interventionist assistant.
* Transportation Department: fuel truck operator, bus drivers.
* West Carteret High School: English teacher.
* White Oak Elementary School: media coordinator, exceptional student teacher's assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.