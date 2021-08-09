Avast ye! Pirates to make their grand return to Beaufort with 2021 invasion

BEAUFORT — After a year of respite from the pillage and plunder of unsavory scalawags, Beaufort is set to be overrun once more by pirates fresh off the high seas.
After canceling all major events in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Beaufort Pirate Invasion will return this week with a slew of new events to appeal to lads and lasses, young and old alike.
Though he’s nervous – perhaps for success, rather than his plans to invade the seaside town – Capt. Carl Cannon Jr., CEO/president and commander of Beaufort Pirate Invasion Inc., said he expects the invasion weekend to be the best yet.
“I think this year is going to be a great event,” he told the News-Times last week, noting the organization revamped the event weekend in light of the pandemic. He expects, despite the cancellations, it will work in the pirates’ favor.
The BPI opted to pull many of the main events out of downtown Beaufort and will instead overrun the N.C. Maritime Museum’s Gallants Channel property off West Beaufort Road. This allowed the organization to ticket the event.
Three-day general admission to the Gallants Channel encampment is $10, with tickets available online at beaufortpirateinvasion.com/buy-tickets/. Children under 12 are free.
Capt. Cannon said they are hoping for a crowd a couple thousand strong, but he hopes much of the traffic will ebb and flow to cut down on large congregations in light of the virus.
Thursday
The weekend kicks off Thursday with several ticketed events ahead of the invasion.
From 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Blackbeard and his motley crew will entertain with a breakfast at the Beaufort Hotel. To purchase tickets for $20 a piece, call 252-838-7245 or email info@beauforthotelnc.com. Children under 4 feet and ready to walk the plank are free. The breakfast includes photo and autograph opportunities, a children’s costume contest and merchandise sales.
Later that evening, at 5:45 p.m., a few pirates may slip into town ahead of the main company with an attack on the Beaufort Hotel. With rum in hand, the pirates may just mingle.
Friday
The invasion begins anew at 9:25 a.m. Friday, when the pirates are likely to storm Beaufort after sneaking in near town hall on Front Street. If victorious, the pirates plan to parade their victory westward to establish an encampment.
In a diversion from prior invasions, the pirates will set up their encampment at Gallant Channel with ticketed entrance.
The festival – packed with merchants, grub, minstrels, jugglers and, of course, a pirate (or 150…) – will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
In addition to axe throwing and other various entertainment, BPI organizers will also unveil a new mermaid tank to delight the crowd.
The 12,000-gallon tank was donated by the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, and observers may be able to spot a few of the elusive sea sirens.
Parking will be available around town with a shuttle service from town hall on Pollock Street, Beaufort Elementary School and the N.C. Maritime Museum on Front Street to the Gallants Channel encampment, which will also run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and open at noon Sunday. The ticket is good for multiple days’ access to the encampment.
Friday at 8 p.m., crowds can mingle with the pirates and enjoy an appropriately themed flick with the premiere of the film “Sword of Tortuga.” The film was created by BPI familiar Capt. Horatio Sinbad, who will be on hand for the event.
Saturday
Capt. Cannon’s “can’t miss” opportunity will take to the water at 5 p.m. Saturday for the second-ever Beaufort Pirate Invasion Battle Flotilla.
As the encampment closes, the motley crew will take to the high seas aboard ships and longboats to launch their main attack on Beaufort. Anyone along the Beaufort waterfront should be able to see the event, Capt. Cannon said.
Pirates will come ashore at four spots around town, the locations of which are revealed in clues on the BPI’s official site.
“First, a place well traveled fer 60 years but no more, the second be near to where me ship the Queen Anne’s Revenge salvage be kept, the third be more familiar to those long acquainted with the Towns History of being invaded,…. it also be where they sell water and legislate. And Lastly Eastward near the end of Taylor’s Creek, The Boathouse and Beaufort Hotel,…@#&%$!!!& oops. guess ye ain’t got to guess that one.”
The pirate flotilla was first launched in 2020 to accommodate for pandemic restrictions, and Capt. Cannon said the crew is glad to bring it back Saturday evening.
Beginning at 8 p.m. that evening, eventgoers can eat and drink in style as the Beaufort Pirate Invasion hosts its annual Buccaneer Revue and Dinner. The talent show is best for children 12 and older, and tickets for the select event are $25.
Sunday
Sunday, the encampment at Gallants Channel will be closed for the morning, but vendors will be on site at 9 a.m. Beginning at 11 a.m., the pirates will host a memorial to fallen comrades. The tribute is open to the public.
Crews will return to their antics at noon, and special one-day tickets will be available for $5.
The 2021 Beaufort Pirate Invasion weekend wraps up at 4 p.m. Sunday.
To protect the health of others, Capt. Cannon said pirates will be checking temperatures before entrance to the encampment grounds, and masks are advised but not required.
