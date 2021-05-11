Carteret County brewery expands distribution across eastern NC

MOREHEAD CITY — Crystal Coast Brewing Co. announced it is expanding its distribution partnership with Atlantic Craft Beer and Specialty Wine Distributors of Lower Currituck to bring its beer to new areas in eastern North Carolina.
According to a Monday release, the partnership will allow Atlantic to distribute all of Crystal Coast Brewing’s styles in kegs and cans to Wilmington, Carolina Beach, New Bern, Jacksonville and other locations. Atlantic currently distributes Crystal Coast Brewing’s offerings along the Outer Banks and northeastern North Carolina.
Crystal Coast Brewing Co. was founded in 2017 as a family-owned microbrewery based in Morehead City with a taproom in Atlantic Beach. Over the past four years, the brewery has won seven medals at the Carolinas Championship of Beer and received medals at the North Carolina Brewer’s Cup.
“We are really thrilled for this opportunity to grow and expand our brand even further with Atlantic,” Crystal Coast Brewing co-owner Matt Poppe said in the release.
Crystal Coast Brewing currently distributes its beer to locations in Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham, as well as in Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Founded in 2017, Atlantic Craft Beer and Specialty Wine Distributors provides eastern North Carolina with a wholesale source to showcase the state’s independent breweries. The company currently has nine other North Carolina breweries and four Virginia breweries in its portfolio. Owner and operator Will Daughtry has more than a decade of experience in the industry including time with large, statewide distributors.
“As a family-owned business, we jumped at the opportunity to work with a likeminded brewery like Crystal Coast,” Mr. Daughtry said. “I’m proud to be able to share such quality beer with this part of the state.”
Atlantic expects the first Crystal Coast Brewing kegs and cases to hit the market in mid-May, with a large variety of styles available.
