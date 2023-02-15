MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced this week that there will be no recreational flounder season this spring.
In a press release, the division said data from the 2022 recreational flounder season (Sept. 1-30, 2022) indicates that removals of southern flounder exceeded the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) by 25,000 pounds. The 2023 recreational quota and season must be adjusted based on the previous year’s data. The current recreational TAC is based on the most recent stock assessment that indicated southern flounder is overfished with overfishing occurring.
According to the release, in North Carolina, the recreational flounder fishery is managed as left-eyed flounder, consisting of three main flounder species: southern, summer, and Gulf.
Southern flounder are the only species of the three left-eyed flounder without ocellated spots. Ocellated spots are eye-like dark marks enclosed by a band of another, lighter color. For more information on how to identify the three main flounder species that occur in North Carolina, see the Flounder Identification Guide on the fisheries division’s website.
“Adaptive Management under Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan allows for a March 1 to April 15 recreational season for ocellated flounder in the Atlantic Ocean if the additional harvest does not limit the rebuilding of the southern flounder stock,” the release states. “While the purpose of the spring season is to allow for additional recreational access to summer and Gulf flounder, there is the potential for southern flounder to be harvested during this time.
“Due to the overage of the TAC and to meet sustainable harvest requirements established under Amendment 3, the division will not open an ocellated flounder season in the Atlantic Ocean,” the release states.
The dates for the 2023 fall recreational flounder season will be announced at a later date once all data are finalized.
North Carolina’s southern flounder fisheries are managed under the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3.
The 2022 North Carolina recreational flounder season opened at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 1 and closed at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30.
The dates for the fall recreational flounder season have not yet been determined, as the catch data from the 2022 season is still preliminary.
The commercial flounder harvest season has also been severely restricted in the last few years because of overfishing.
