Board will meet Monday
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/85421759581?pwd=eVBkNlBZb3VtYVRsYmVpbkpBZkJOZz09.
The board oversees the County Department of Social Services, the health department and animal control. Those wishing to make public comment will need to identify themselves to the chairperson, including their name and address, and will have five minutes to speak.
The regular agenda includes the second part of board training started at last month’s meeting, a report on recruitment of animal control staff, recruitment of board members, health department updates, DSS updates and a report on a regional counselor for Hepatitis C.
The consent agenda includes approval of a special assistance in-home waiting policy and a request to accept an additional $175 for the breast and cervical cancer program.
CCC trustees will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in classrooms 229 and 230 of the Wayne West building. Agenda items include a proposal to extend the current firing range agreement with Carteret County and utilize additional property on the parcel for a second firing range, a discussion of an updated college mission statement, consideration of a N.C. State University executive mentor opportunity for CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and reports by administrators.
Beaufort announces closures beginning Monday
Traffic along Turner Street in Beaufort will be limited to one lane beginning Monday, along with other shifts around town, according to a release from staff.
Turner Street from Ann to Front streets will be one lane through Friday, Nov. 12 for ongoing crosswalk construction. Crews will install temporary lights to direct traffic around the closure.
“The Town’s contractor is installing an elevated crosswalk which will require closure of the road throughout the week on each travel lane to allow time for concrete to cure and crews to install pavers,” the town stated in the release. “Please be careful when traveling through this area and pay attention to the traffic signals.”
Additionally, the public dinghy dock at Grayden Paul Park will close Monday for repairs. The town said it has placed notifications on the vessel at the dock and the police department will notify those with boats anchored in Taylor’s Creek.
Board to interview candidates
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday to interview finalists in the running to be the next town manager.
The interviews will be conducted at the town’s train depot on Broad Street, but will be closed to the public.
