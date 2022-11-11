NEWPORT - The construction of the Heritage Pointe subdivision was up for discussion Thursday at the Newport Board of Commissioners' regular meeting.
After a recommendation from the town's planning board, the council unanimously approved to move into the fourth phase of the project.
"In terms of infrastructure, the project is going to be more streamlined to do phase 4 before phase 3," said Town Planner Laura Oxley.
Heritage Pointe is a proposed 312-lot subdivision on 208.21 acres west of Highway 70, south of Mason Town Road, north of Nine Foot Road and with Howard Road running through it.
Phase four of the project consists of 56 single-family residential lots and a wetlands area spread over 54 acres on city limits. Each lot will have a minimum size greater than 2,000 square feet.
According to J.C. Jackson Homes' website, all of the existing homes built in the subdivision have already been sold or reserved.
During a review process preceding the council meeting, the planning board also found a need to update the original development agreement, which was created in 2015.
"There are things that do not align anymore," said Oxley. "We've got to work with developers and get it more like what's happening today rather than what was happening in 2015."
Another topic of discussion was raised by councilman Danny Fornes concerning the placing of stone under the roadway structure's curb during development.
Fornes was in favor of continuing this practice, however, a representative from the project's developer, J.C. Jackson Homes, explained the stone underneath was not needed and would actually create a significantly more difficult construction process due to runoff water filling up the space.
It was noted during the council meeting that stone underneath was used in the first phase of construction but was not in the second phase.
The contract for the construction of the subdivision was initially scheduled to take 10 years, however, Oxley explained it will most likely take longer than that to finish the project.
