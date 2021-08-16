BEAUFORT — Turner Street in downtown Beaufort, from Ann Street to Middle Lane, will be narrowed to one lane through Friday as crews construct a new crosswalk.
According to a Friday notice from the town, the closure was set to begin Monday and alternative routes will be available.
The lane closures will allow the contractor to construct the walkway, pour concrete and allow it to properly set.
“We thank you for your patience as crews work to complete this project,” the town stated in the release.
