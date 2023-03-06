CAPE CARTERET — It’s not officially spring, but it feels like it, and new growth is popping up all over, along with scads of yellow pollen.
Cape Carteret’s free-to-property-owners yard waste pickup program is growing, too.
Town Manager Frank Rush said last week that for the rest of this year, instead of offering the pickups every three months – as has been done for the past couple years – the town “will now provide this service every other month.” The change, Rush said, is an “an effort to better serve our residents and property owners.”
The program is extremely popular, and property owners and residents have clamored for more pickups for years.
The first pickup of this year will begin Monday, March 13.
Residents should place vegetative debris at the curbside between now and Sunday, March 12, and public works staff will collect the debris as soon as possible beginning March 13.
Limbs should generally be limited to 8 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter, and those who want debris picked up should avoid placement directly under utility lines and large trees.
Other pickup beginning dates this year will be May 8, July 17, Sept. 25 and Nov. 27.
Residents can place vegetative debris curbside up to two weeks before those dates.
The approved 2022-23 budget, adopted in June 2022, included $25,000 for the program, but the budget will expire at the end of the fiscal year on June 30. The new budget, for fiscal year 2023-24, will go into effect on July 1, and town commissioners during budget deliberations will have the opportunity to include more money for the program if deemed necessary.
Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously in October 2020 to buy the town its own “knuckle boom” truck to pick up vegetative waste, a longtime goal of several commissioners on the board at the time. The move was made in part because some property owners were burning waste between scheduled pickups, as yard work had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, then Town Manager Zach Steffey said at the time.
The total cost was about $166,500, with $98,574 from leftover Federal Emergency Management Agency hurricane damage reimbursement funds and $49,551 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The town also used money from the undesignated fund balance for the purchase.
Prior to buying the truck, Cape Carteret had used an F-450 pickup truck for the work, and Emerald Isle had occasionally loaned one of its knuckle boom trucks.
The truck can also be used for other public works department tasks.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.