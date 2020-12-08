State upgrades Carteret to Tier 3 county

CARTERET COUNTY — After two years of being ranked in a lower tier, Carteret is once again among the state’s 20 most economically well-off counties, according to an updated tier ranking list released last week.
Every year, the N.C. Department of Commerce ranks the state’s 100 counties based on economic well-being, assigning each county a tier designation. The 40 most distressed counties are designated Tier 1, the next 40 are Tier 2 and the 20 least economically distressed counties — now including Carteret — are Tier 3.
The tier system, which is mandated by state law, is incorporated into state programs to encourage economic activity in less prosperous areas. Certain state programs and funding opportunities are only available to tier 1 and 2 counties, meaning Carteret County’s shift to Tier 3 could affect its participation in some current or future programs.
Carteret ranked as the state’s 76th most distressed county in 2019 and the 70th most distressed county in 2020, placing it in the Tier 2 category for those two years. The NCDOC’s updated rankings put Carteret County as the 87th most distressed county in the state in 2021, making it a Tier 3 county. The county was designated as Tier 3 prior to 2019, as well.
In a memo issued with the updated tier rankings, the NCDOC said Carteret County’s shift was largely driven by a change in the county’s unemployment rate rank, which moved from 38th to 80th, with the higher ranking representing lower relative unemployment rates. In an email to county officials that was shared with the News-Times, Carteret County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said the coronavirus pandemic likely had an impact on the rankings this year.
“Although the county’s unemployment rate rose from last year’s 4.5% to 5.62%, the pandemic caused unemployment rates to rise much higher in other counties relative to our increase,” he wrote.
In addition to unemployment rates, the NCDOC considers median household income, percentage growth in population and adjusted property tax base per capita when determining rankings. For 2021, Carteret County ranks 97th in adjusted property tax base per capita, 49th in three-year population growth and 82nd in median household income.
Mr. Kirkman noted population growth spurred by development of the Interstate 42 corridor could drive Carteret County’s tier ranking in the coming years.
“Although I would expect to see Carteret’s unemployment rate ranking drop next year once the pandemic is behind us, I anticipate that we will see a rise in population growth in the coming years as more I-42 segments are completed,” he wrote. “Those two factors will largely determine whether Carteret County will remain a Tier 3 county in 2022 and beyond.”
Carteret County received two economic development grants in 2020 that were likely helped by its Tier 2 designation, Mr. Kirkman added. Parker Offshore received a One North Carolina Fund grant, which requires a 50% local match for Tier 2 counties but a 100% match for Tier 3 counties, and Bally Refrigerated Boxes received a Building Reuse Program grant, which are generally only available to tier 1 and 2 counties, unless the project is located in a rural census tract in a Tier 3 county.
Also, Mr. Kirkman said the county’s ranking shift could affect its eligibility for the state’s broadband GREAT grant program, which is generally only offered to tier 1 and 2 counties, as well as rural tracts in Tier 3 counties.
“This could have an impact on our ability to pursue grants for broadband infrastructure expansion in Carteret County,” he noted.
The Carteret County public school system will also likely be affected by the change in the county’s tier ranking. Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said the county will lose access to many grants and other state programs that are limited to school systems in tiers 1 and 2.
“That is unfortunate because when you consider the actual students enrolled in our school system about half, 54 percent, qualify for free or reduced meals. That was the percentage for the 2018-2019 school year,” Dr. Jackson wrote in an email to the News-Times.
In addition to economic development and school system impacts, Mr. Kirkman said social services and other areas could also be affected by the change.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
