CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to apply to the state Department of Transportation for a grant to help fund development of a of a plan for future bicycle and pedestrian improvements in Cape Carteret and three nearby western Carteret County towns, Cedar Point, Bogue and Peletier.
Town Manager Frank Rush, during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street, said the grant would help pay for a plan that would address bicycle and pedestrian improvements, not only within the towns, but potentially between them.
Rush said the total cost of developing the plan is estimated at $50,000 to $60,000, and the required local match is estimated at $5,000 to $6,000, which would be shared proportionally, based on population, by the four towns. Cape Carteret includes approximately 41% of the combined population of the four towns, and the maximum amount contributed by Cape Carteret is estimated at up to $2,500. It is anticipated that the development of the plan would begin later in 2023, Rush said.
Cedar Point and Bogue, like Cape Carteret are along Highway 24, while Peletier is along Highway 58, which intersects with Highway 24 between Cedar Point and Cape Carteret. The three other towns have not yet addressed the proposed grant application.
“The development of a regional bicycle and pedestrian plan will be helpful in identifying desired improvements in Cape Carteret, and the inclusion of projects in a formal plan will aid in the town's efforts to secure future NCDOT and other grant funding for specific improvements,” Rush told the board. “The town has discussed several potential future improvements, nearly all of which will require cooperation and funding from NCDOT in order to make these improvements a reality in the future.”
Among the potential future improvements that may be desired in Cape Carteret, he said, are the following:
• The construction of safer pedestrian crossings along N.C. 24.
• The construction of overhead pedestrian and bicycle crossings at one or more locations along N.C. 24.
•The construction of a new multi-use path or sidewalk along the south side of N.C. 24 from the Old Cape Carteret neighborhood to the Bayshore Park neighborhood.
• The construction of a new bicycle path from the town's soon-to-be-completed multi-use path near Taylor Notion Road and N.C. 58 to the town's kayak launching facility near Pettiford Creek, off Highway 58.
• Interior multi-use path or sidewalk connections through the triangle area in town in the future. The triangle is formed by highways 58 and 24 and Taylor Notion Road. Cape Carteret has already completed about two-thirds of a pedestrian and bicycle path – the Cape Carteret Trail – along those roads within the town limits.
Rush, in a memo to the town board for the Monday night meeting, said the plan could also address other desired improvements.
“In addition to potential future improvements in Cape Carteret, there are also likely regional improvements that would benefit Cape Carteret residents and property owners in the future,” he added in the memo.
Those include:
• Construction of safer pedestrian crossings along N.C. 58.
• Construction of an overhead pedestrian and bicycle crossing along N.C. 58 to connect with Cedar Point and Western Park,
• Construction of a dedicated multi-use path leading to the Cameron Langston bridge and over the Atlantic lntracoastal Waterway to Emerald Isle. Emerald Isle already has a multi-use path that runs the length of the town along Highway 58 and along several other major roads, including Coast Guard Road.
• Extension of a multi-use path north on N.C. 58 to the North Carolina Mountains to Sea Trail and further east on N.C. 24 toward Bogue.
“The other three towns likely also have specific desired improvements within their boundaries that would be incorporated into a regional bicycle and pedestrian plan,” Rush said.
The grant application will be prepared and submitted by staff at the Down East Rural Transportation Planning Organization, which is part of the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments, a regional planning organization. Grant applications are due by April 10. Rush said that if grant funds are awarded, a planning consulting firm would lead the planning effort, coordinate public input and prepare the plan for consideration by the governing bodies of each of the four towns.
