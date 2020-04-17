Beaufort board approves zoning map update

BEAUFORT — In a split vote, Beaufort commissioners Monday evening rezoned 16 parcels, largely in and around downtown, as part of what staff classified as a zoning map update.
The rezoning, which includes properties in five areas – West Beaufort Road, Courthouse Square, the Beaufort Historical Association, Ann Street United Methodist Church and the eastern portion of the Rachel Carson Reserve – was opposed by Commissioner Charles McDonald during the board’s virtual meeting, held using the Zoom platform.
According to Town Planner Kate Allen, the update and accompanying rezoning were needed due to several changes, including the relocation of Highway 70, the construction of the new Gallants Channel high-rise bridge and the expansion of the town’s corporate limits. She said the changes also address issues like split zoning and some nonconforming structures.
With Monday’s action, 13 of the properties were rezoned TR (transitional), two R-20 (single-family residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) and one, the reserve, OS (open space).
No members of the public spoke or signed up to submit a comment during Monday’s public hearing. Mr. McDonald, however, raised concerns about the need for the rezoning and the impact on future uses. He questioned the possibility of the county using a vacant parcel on Broad Street, behind the old courthouse and included in the rezoning, as the site of a new jail or jail expansion.
“I really think if some of the property owners knew that that was in future planning, to build another a structure or add to the jail, they would have a lot more concerns about what is going in the heart of their (town),” he said, after asking several questions about the difference in permitted uses.
He said in a later interview that he questioned the need for the rezoning and who benefitted from it, and said he felt the public didn’t have enough information ahead of Monday’s decision.
During the meeting, however, staff countered his concerns regarding a jail project, noting the county has the ability to construct such a building on the property in both the old and proposed, now approved, zones.
“There would be no change in permitted uses from that standpoint. Government facilities are allowed in the current and requested zoning districts,” Ms. Allen said.
She noted County Planning & Inspections Director Gene Foxworth attended the Beaufort Planning Board’s February meeting for a discussion on the zoning map update and voiced a desire for less restrictive setbacks for the property being considered as part of the jail expansion.
“But his concerns wouldn’t really be addressed within this rezoning, he’s actually asking for some different standards altogether,” Ms. Allen told town commissioners.
Mr. Foxworth did not respond to a request for comment on the rezoning by presstime.
Town Manager John Day said the town’s proposal to rezone the properties was largely a corrective measure.
“This isn’t done to try and make something happen that (is) not already there,” he said. “It’s to fix a problem that exists on people’s property right now because of however the zoning happened in the past.”
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
