Fire guts home in Blair Farm neighborhood; no injuries reported

MOREHEAD CITY — Firefighters battled a fire Tuesday evening in the Blair Farm subdivision, just north of Morehead City, for more than an hour, preventing its spread to neighboring homes.
The call for the blaze went out around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a working structure fire at 1809 Widgeon Drive. Crews from the Morehead City, Atlantic Beach, Beaufort and Broad & Gales Creek fire departments responded, fighting the fire until about 8:45 p.m.
Morehead City Fire Chief Jamie Fulk told the News-Times all the occupants of the home, including pets, made it out safely.
“The fire began in the garage and spread into the attic, and the home had multiple attics,” Chief Fulk said. “The damage is extensive.”
The chief said he thinks the damage exceeds 50% of the home’s value.
As of Tuesday night, the cause is unknown and an investigation is underway.
