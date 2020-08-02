Isaias strengthens slightly, watches and warnings change

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center reports Sunday afternoon Tropical Storm Isaias has strengthened slightly, and watches and warnings are shifting on the North Carolina coast.
The NHC issued an advisory for Isaias at 5 p.m. Sunday, the latest available. According to the hurricane center, Isaias is about 65 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Fla., and about 410 miles south of Myrtle Beach, S.C. It has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving north-northwest at 9 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.36 inches.
The NHC said a storm surge warning is in effect from Edisto Beach, S.C., to Cape Fear. A storm surge watch is in effect from Cape Fear to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.
Meanwhile, a hurricane watch is in effect from South Santee River, S.C., to Surf City. An existing tropical storm warning has been extended northward and now runs from Sebastian Inlet, Fla., to Ocracoke Inlet. An existing tropical storm watch has been extended northward and now runs from Ocracoke Inlet to Watch Hill, R.I.
According to the NHC forecast, Isaias is expected to pass over eastern North Carolina sometime Tuesday.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
More information from the NHC is available at its website, nhc.noaa.gov.
