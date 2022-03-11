NWS forecasts cold front may bring severe storms Saturday

NEWPORT — A cold front coming through Carteret County Saturday may result in strong winds, minor flooding and overwash on the Outer Banks.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued a briefing Friday morning advising a cold front is approaching the North Carolina coast. The front is forecast to move through the area Saturday morning through the afternoon.
“The biggest threat remains severe weather both ahead of and along the cold front from early Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon,” said NWS Newport meteorologist Shane Kearns in an email Friday. “Very strong winds will also accompany this front, as well as minor coastal flooding and ocean overwash across the Outer Banks.”
According to the briefing, there is an enhanced possibility of numerous severe thunderstorms. These storms may result in strong, damaging winds that could lead to structural damage, downed trees and power outages. A few tornadoes are also possible.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
