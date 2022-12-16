MOREHEAD CITY - The town of Morehead City is seeking public input for a first-of-its-kind guide for the future of the community.
The comprehensive document, known as The Morehead City Plan 2032, will be used to determine growth and development through a framework of elements related to land use strategies, according to the town's website.
Identified planning principles will help direct the town's focus between now and 2032, which will be Morehead City's 175th anniversary.
Topics of the plan include transportation and mobility, economic development, housing, natural resources, arts and culture, recreation and infrastructure.
"The draft report is an important first step in creating a document that will be adopted by city council and certified at the state level by the North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission," said Project Manager Jonathan Whitehurst. "At its core, The Morehead City Plan 2032 provides a vision for the future along with specific policies and actions to guide implementation."
The planning process began in May 2022 with six focus group meetings, a public workshop and an online survey, according to Whitehurst.
The report will be revised based on input received through this most recent survey.
After public feedback, the document is expected to be presented to the town's planning board in January. It will then move to the city council in February for preliminary approval.
The updated plan will be reviewed by the state, and a final report will be presented to the city council for adoption.
"We expect the process to be fully complete in late spring or summer 2023," Whitehurst said.
Many sections of the plan include how the town will address the Coastal Area Management Act required by the state.
The act requests coastal counties to have a land use strategy that outlines existing conditions and analyzes future actions in sensitive coastal areas within town limits and extra-territorial jurisdictions.
Community characteristics will also be examined for the approximately 9,500 people living within Morehead City's town limits and the 7,000 who live in the extra-territorial jurisdictions.
Updates will also be made to the 2006 Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Master Plan.
Incorporated in the analysis will be an assessment of the current parks system that will be used to identify improvements to the system.
Key recommendations will be to add several new neighborhood parks, renovate existing recreation facilities and enhance water access with mini parks.
"It concludes with an implementation strategy that showcases specific recommendations for the town’s transportation network, a summary of parks and recreation recommendations and several actions for the town to focus on between now and 2032," said Whitehurst.
Both the draft report and survey are available online at, https://engagekh.com/tmcp2032.
