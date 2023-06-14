EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners learned Tuesday night it’s going to be very difficult to get state and federal officials to approve a project to relocate the channel that leads to and from the heavily used N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission boat launching facility in Bogue Sound east of the town government complex.
Doug Huggett, of the town’s engineering firm, Moffatt & Nichol, briefed the board during its monthly session in the meeting room beside the police department. He told the board and staff that a recent survey of the proposed new channels found a significant amount of sea grass, which is highly protected because it is habitat for juveniles of many marine species.
Although the surveys didn’t find significant shellfish resources, Huggett said, the sea grass is very problematic in terms of obtaining a permit to dredge.
In addition, he said, the waters where a new channel could be located are classified by the state as Outstanding Resource Waters, the state’s top water quality classification. That also makes dredging problematic.
The bottom line, Huggett said, is, “We have some significant obstacles if we want to move forward.” But, he added, “We will be happy to apply for a permit.”
The project, if approved, is expected to cost around $2 million.
Commissioner Steve Finch pointedly asked Huggett, “Can we move forward?”
Huggett said the town could still move forward with seeking permits, but noted that, “It’s not going to be an easy process.”
Commissioner Floyd Messer said he thinks it’s unlikely a permit will be approved, and Huggett agreed.
That, Messer said, means the town could continue to spend money “for something that probably is not going to happen.”
But Commissioner Jim Normile said that town should keep trying.
“I think we should let it run its course” and get a yes or no answer, he said.
Although the board took no formal action, commissioners agreed by consensus not to pull the plug on the effort yet.
Residents in the area of the boat ramp say the present channel is too close to shore, resulting in property erosion and destruction of marsh grass by boat wakes and have repeatedly asked the town for help. The town has obtained a $130,000 grant from the N.C. General Assembly but would need other grants – likely from the state Shallow Draft Inlet Navigation and Aquatic Weed Fund, which is funded by boat fuel taxes and boat title purchase and transfer fees – to pay for the work and would have to provide a one-third match for the amount received.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.