EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners will hold the required public hearing on Emerald Isle’s proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.
The budget by Town Manager Matt Zapp was unveiled during the board’s May meeting and calls for no increase in the property tax rate of 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
It totals $11.5 million, of which $10.9 million is the general, or operating, fund. That’s an increase of less than 1% over the budget adopted for 2019-20, which expires Tuesday, June 30. Once adopted, the 2020-21 budget will go into effect Wednesday, July 1.
The session Tuesday will begin at 6 p.m. Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it will be available for view on the town’s Facebook page, facebook.com/emeraldislenc. Those interested can also listen without video, by phone by dialing 1-749-3122 and entering access code 227-330-229 when prompted.
The public can attend the meeting in person, but space will be limited to ensure social distancing.
The entire proposed budget is onlien at emeraldisle-nc.org/Data/Sites/1/media/pdfs/financial/fy20-21budgetinfo/fy-20-21-rec-budget-05-12-2020-web.pdf.
To submit comments for the public hearing, email Town Clerk Rhonda Ferebee at rferebee@emeraldisle-nc.org, place written comments in the drop-box in the front entrance foyer of the administration building at 7509 Highway 58 or call Ms. Ferebee at 252-354-3424 for an alternative phone method. Comments will be accepted through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The proposed 15.5-cent tax rate includes 1 cent dedicated to the beach nourishment fund. That’s down a half-cent because of increased property value.
There also is a 4-cent-per-$100 tax on oceanfront property, the same as the current fiscal year, for the nourishment fund.
All of the tax rates are slightly higher than the revenue-neutral rate under the countywide property revaluation.
The proposed budget would use $55,000 from the fund balance to balance revenues and expenditures in the general fund, but the general fund balance at the end of this fiscal year is expected to be about $2.6 million.
Mr. Zapp said in June if the board adopts the budget as is, the average-value residential property owner would owe the town $72.87 per month for all services.That includes property taxes and the solid waste fee, which he wants to raise from $240 to $255 per year to pay for the increased cost of the recycling program.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
