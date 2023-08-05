OCEAN — The N.C. Coastal Federation, an environmental organization based in Ocean, announced Friday its 2023 Pelican Awards winners.
For the past 20 years, the Coastal Federation has recognized individuals and organizations who do extraordinary things for the North Carolina coast.
“This year’s Pelican Award winners inspire us by not only their actions but by their tangible and meaningful contributions to protect and restore our coast,” explained Federation Executive Director Todd Miller. “They remind us that our coast is special, and it needs active stewardship to stay that way. The recipients are both old and relatively new friends of the coastal federation who have shared their time, talents and resources to advance the federation’s mission.”
2023 Winners are list below:
* Blue Water Grill & Raw Bar for dedicated partnership to recycle oyster shells for coastal restoration.
* Mary Helen Goodloe-Murphy for decades of reliable and in-depth press coverage on coastal Eevironmental issues.
* Todd Kelly for promoting and advancing the use of living shorelines in Carteret County.
* Dr. Carresse Gerald for impactful leadership that inspires the next generation of coastal environmental professionals.
* Janice Allen for decades of effective leadership to protect the coast’s natural heritage and environmental quality.
* Joe Suleyman for support of and dedication to oyster shell recycling.
* Nancy Faye Craig for exceptional volunteer contributions to the coast.
* Cody and Rachel Faison for advancing community oyster shell recycling and coastal restoration.
* Bill Husted for outstanding volunteer efforts to advance the NC Oyster Trail.
* John Griffin for outstanding volunteer efforts to advance the NC Oyster Trail.
* Jimmy Johnson for being an enduring champion of coastal habitat protection and restoration.
* Anne Deaton for being an enduring champion of coastal habitat protection and restoration.
* Richard Cecelski for providing decades of impactful coastal educational experiences for students and teachers.
* David Cecelski for inspired community service guided by a lifetime of sharing the coast’s history and traditions.
* Brian Rubino for leadership in living shoreline design, permitting and implementation.
* Chris Matteo for unwavering dedication to growing North Carolina’s mariculture industry.
* Kenneth S. Chestnut Sr. for a lifetime of dedicated leadership and community service.
To read more about why each award recipient was chosen, read the summer edition of “Our Coast” at: http://nccf.convio.net/site/CO?i=MDlydOJpvuQ2WbYBXIK4o0BdYybtsPHfDBBYASm0T0Hjkakv4PwdBEgWL2FEUCql&cid=0&i=lD9r2g0-h_ZizOZDyTk1NTTl3vxS3I1Y&cid=0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.